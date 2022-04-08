Shawn David Nelson Sells 7,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth $40,000.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

