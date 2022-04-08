Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

