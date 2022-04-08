Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

