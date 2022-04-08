Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 9%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $639.02 and last traded at $640.00. Approximately 67,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,290,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $702.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

