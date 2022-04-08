Shopping Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00023608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $493,535.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,957 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

