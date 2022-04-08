Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €56.50 ($62.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.21. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

