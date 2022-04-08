Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.83

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 9214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,209,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

