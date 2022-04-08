Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $100.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 875,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

