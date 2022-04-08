Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of SIG traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. 11,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,172. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

