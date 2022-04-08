Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PHPPY traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

