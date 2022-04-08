Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPYGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PHPPY traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

