Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Raised to CHF 414 at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.30.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $32.94 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

