Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) PT Lowered to CHF 485

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 500 to CHF 485 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 88,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,136. Sika has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

