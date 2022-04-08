Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $50.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. 222,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,588. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Silgan has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

