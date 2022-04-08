Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $257.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.77. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter worth $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

