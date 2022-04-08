Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $140.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $169.86. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

