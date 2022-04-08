Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

