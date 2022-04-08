Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $43.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

