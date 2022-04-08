Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $193.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. 689,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

