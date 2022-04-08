Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $143.18

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.18, but opened at $138.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $138.25, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

