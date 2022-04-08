Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

