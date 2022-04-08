Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (TSE:PINK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Exchange Traded Funds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.