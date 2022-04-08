Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.58.

SMPL opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,035,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

