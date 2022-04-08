Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.58.
SMPL opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,035,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,305,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.