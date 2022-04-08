Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,035,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,305,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.