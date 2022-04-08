Simulations Plus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

