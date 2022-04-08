Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 1,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

