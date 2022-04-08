Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.55.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

