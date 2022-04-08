Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

