Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $7.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

