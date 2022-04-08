SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.SMART Global also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.83 EPS.

SGH opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

