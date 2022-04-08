Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SND opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

