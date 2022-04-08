Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

