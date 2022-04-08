Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

