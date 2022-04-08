SnowSwap Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $602,531.15 and approximately $38,117.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.68 or 0.07514042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,432.67 or 1.00180041 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

