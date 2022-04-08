SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOFI. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

