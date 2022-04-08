Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,344,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,168,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

