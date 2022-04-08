Sonar Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,972.00 (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $28,972.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.93 or 0.07415824 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,467.09 or 0.99891956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051854 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

