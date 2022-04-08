Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.89. 1,107,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 40,405,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

