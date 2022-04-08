S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $497.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $479.57.

SPGI stock opened at $414.99 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $362.00 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

