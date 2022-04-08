Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $8.85. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 14,492 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

