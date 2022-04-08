SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,715,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,678. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

