SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 125,634 shares.The stock last traded at $190.11 and had previously closed at $195.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $216.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

