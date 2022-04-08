Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $136,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

