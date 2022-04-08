Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SNMSF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

