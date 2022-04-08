Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 813,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Global by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

