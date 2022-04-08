Splinterlands (SPS) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.97 or 0.07416805 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.33 or 1.00107937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.