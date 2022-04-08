Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.77 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

