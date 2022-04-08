Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

