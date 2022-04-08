Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Raised by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SPOT traded down $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.28. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $305.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.21.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
