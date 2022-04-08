Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

