Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.25. Sprinklr shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 25,936 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

