Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 6,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 798,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,366,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,552,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.