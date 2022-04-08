Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

